Northcoast Research Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

