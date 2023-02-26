Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE NPI remained flat at C$33.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 808,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,184. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.65 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

