Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.