Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

