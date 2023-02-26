NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $76.98 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Stories

