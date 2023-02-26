Numis Securities Boosts M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 270

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 247 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 2.2 %

M&C Saatchi stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 46,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 1.36. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 127.20 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 227 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

