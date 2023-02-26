Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE NUVB opened at $1.99 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736 in the last three months. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

