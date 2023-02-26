Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 334.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 310,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 238,942 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 92.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

