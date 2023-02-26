NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.17 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-5.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

NV5 Global Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $15.40 on Friday, reaching $107.59. 637,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,370. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

