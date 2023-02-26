NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.17 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-5.69 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $15.40 on Friday, reaching $107.59. 637,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,370. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
