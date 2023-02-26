NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

