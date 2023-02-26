NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

