NXM Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $50.33 or 0.00217025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $331.88 million and $84,028.27 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.2944214 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,964.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

