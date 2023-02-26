NYM (NYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.35 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, NYM has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $85.35 million and $1.31 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.26148581 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,274,447.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

