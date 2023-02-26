Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $386.07 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

