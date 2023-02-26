OKC Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.23 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for about $32.98 or 0.00141959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

