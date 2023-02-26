Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $339.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

