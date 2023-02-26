OLO (NYSE:OLO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

