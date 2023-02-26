Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.09% of Olympic Steel worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $46.55 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

