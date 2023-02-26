OmniaVerse Price Reaches $0.0013 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $233,621.30 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

