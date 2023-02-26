Ontology Gas Achieves Market Cap of $112.71 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $112.71 million and $3.88 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,381,227 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

