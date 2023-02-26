Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the period. Apollo Medical makes up 1.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $729,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at $14,774,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
