Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New $20.91 Million Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 764,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,000. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

