Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Sells 397,969 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,969 shares during the quarter. Thryv comprises approximately 2.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 1.54% of Thryv worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 60.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 89.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 110.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.38 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $840.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

