Oppenheimer Raises McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Price Target to $114.00

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $104.26 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.