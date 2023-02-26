Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Down 3.1 %

OPCH stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

