Orbit Chain Price Down 9.2% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.71 million and $839,337.46 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

