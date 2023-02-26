Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $100.69 million and $4.51 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00417382 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.27 or 0.28212286 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

