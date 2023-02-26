Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0912 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0014454.

OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

