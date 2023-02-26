Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0912 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0014454.
Origin Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
Origin Energy Company Profile
