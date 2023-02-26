Osmosis Price Reaches $0.96 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $473.58 million and $9.05 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

