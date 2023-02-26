Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned 1.44% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,484,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,528,000 after buying an additional 187,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

OVL opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

