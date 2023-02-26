Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

