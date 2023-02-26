Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of PACB opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,629 shares of company stock worth $751,776. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

