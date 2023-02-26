Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.