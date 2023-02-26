Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Shares of PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

