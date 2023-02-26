Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

PANW stock opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

