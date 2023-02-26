Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

