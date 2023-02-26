Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $208.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.