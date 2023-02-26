Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (PANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

PANL opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.