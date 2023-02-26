Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.49.
Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Papa John’s International
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.