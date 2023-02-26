Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

