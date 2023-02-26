Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
Shares of MUEL stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.
About Paul Mueller
