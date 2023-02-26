Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

Shares of MUEL stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

