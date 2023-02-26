Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $879.32 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $879.32 million and approximately $830,019.17 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00012654 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
