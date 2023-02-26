Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 358,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 257,939 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $88.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

