Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544,220 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $37,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

