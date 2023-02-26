Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $267.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

