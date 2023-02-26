Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFISGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFISGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

