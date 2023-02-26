Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
