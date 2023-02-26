PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

