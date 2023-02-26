Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 195,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,657,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,482.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

