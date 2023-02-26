Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

