Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

