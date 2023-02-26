Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

