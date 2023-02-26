Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

